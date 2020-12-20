2020 Super 25: Rylan Wehr

Family
Parents: Kyra Hubbard, John Hubbard, Randall Wehr, Lori Wehr.
Grandparents: Sharon Engling and Paul Wehr.
Favorite football moment
When we beat Star Valley in the first round of the playoffs and I had two touchdowns. It was a very hard-fought game and we hadn't beaten Star Valley in six years.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
No.
Plans after graduation
Go to college somewhere and play football on a scholarship.
Top pregame song
"Run This Town" by Jay-Z.
Favorite childhood TV show
SpongeBob SquarePants.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can do a triple-gainer off the cliffs at the lake.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I would have liked to play with the Powell coach because it's a great program and I know some of the talented players on that team.
