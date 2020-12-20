 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Rylan Wehr
Family

Parents: Kyra Hubbard, John Hubbard, Randall Wehr, Lori Wehr.

Grandparents: Sharon Engling and Paul Wehr.

Favorite football moment

When we beat Star Valley in the first round of the playoffs and I had two touchdowns. It was a very hard-fought game and we hadn't beaten Star Valley in six years.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

No.

Plans after graduation

Go to college somewhere and play football on a scholarship.

Top pregame song

"Run This Town" by Jay-Z.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can do a triple-gainer off the cliffs at the lake.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would have liked to play with the Powell coach because it's a great program and I know some of the talented players on that team.

BASICS

Height: 5-8

Weight: 140

Class: Junior

Positions: WR/CB/KR/PR

STATS

2020: 29 receptions for 550 yards, 7 receiving TDs; 118 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs; 1,157 all-purpose yards, 11 total TDs; 40 defensive points (1 TFL, 1 FR, 4 INT, 5 PBU).

Career: 29 receptions for 550 yards, 7 receiving TDs; 118 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs; 1,302 all-purpose yards, 11 total TDs; 56 defensive points (1 TFL, 1 FR, 2 INT, 6 PBU).

