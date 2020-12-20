2020 Super 25: Rylan Wehr

Family

Parents: Kyra Hubbard, John Hubbard, Randall Wehr, Lori Wehr.

Grandparents: Sharon Engling and Paul Wehr.

Favorite football moment

When we beat Star Valley in the first round of the playoffs and I had two touchdowns. It was a very hard-fought game and we hadn't beaten Star Valley in six years.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

No.

Plans after graduation

Go to college somewhere and play football on a scholarship.

Top pregame song

"Run This Town" by Jay-Z.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can do a triple-gainer off the cliffs at the lake.