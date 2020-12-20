 Skip to main content
2020 Super 25: Toran Graham
Toran Graham

 Contributed

Family

Parents: Travis and Chelsi Graham.

Grandparents: Jay and Susan Neves; Danny Graham, Ranae Shumway.

Favorite football momentMaking it to the state championship game my sophomore year and getting to see my friend and teammate Ethan Asher speedily recover from his accident.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Not yet.

Plans after graduationI would like to play high school after graduation and I want to get a degree in sports medicine/kinesiology.

Top pregame song“Starships” by Nicky Minaj.

Favorite childhood TV showTransformers.

Do you have any hidden talents?I can play the piano. I grew up riding horses and know how to bust and brand calves.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?Colter Dawson from Jackson.

BASICS

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

Positions: FB/MLB

STATS

2020: 388 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 66 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 454 all-purpose yards; 86 tackles (8 TFL, 1 sack).

Career: 870 all-purpose yards, 9 TDs; 176 tackles (16 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT).

