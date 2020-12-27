2020: The year in Star-Tribune photos

Registered nurse Lindsey LeVeck puts on her face shield as the last piece of her personal protective equipment before entering a room at the Wyoming Medical Center ICU housing a patient with coronavirus May 8 in Casper.
A worker at Casper's east side Walmart kneels in solidarity with protesters on June 3. The demonstrators marched to Walmart from David Street Station and then returned there.
Phil Vandyne parks close to the entrance of the industrial building at the fairgrounds with his service dog Mr. Jekyll to vote in the general election on Nov. 3 in Casper.
Security keeps members of the public out of the Casper College gym over concerns around the spread of COVID-19 in Casper.
From left, Susan Roberson, Stephanie Bodig, and Matt Brown howl for Casper first responders from their home in Paradise Valley on April 14. Howl for Casper was an event that occurred around the city every night at 8 p.m. as a way to show support for essential workers, particularly first responders, and show community solidarity during the pandemic.
Jessica Christian gives her son Tobias a kiss through their face masks as he is dropped off for his first day of kindergarten Sept. 2 at Park Elementary School in Casper.
Ramona Garcia holds signs with the word "pray" written on them at Conwell Park across from Wyoming Medical Center on Nov. 18 in Casper. Attorney Dallas Laird and Minister Fred Bruner organized the Community Healing Project protesting the coronavirus, which brought together members of the community in a prayer circle. Garcia joined to pray for her mother, sister, aunt and pastor that were all infected with the virus at the time. Her mother and sister were in Wyoming Medical Center receiving treatment. "Momma I don't know where you are but I know you're looking," said Garcia as she prayed out loud for the recovery of her loved ones.
Registered Nurse Hana Kim prepares a syringe of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Dec. 16 in Casper.
Vehicles drive east along Snowy Rand Road as smoke from the Mullen Fire leaves a haze over the landscape on Oct. 6 in southern Wyoming.
Nathan Cortez, ninth grade student of Lander Valley High, carries the Sand Creek Massacre staff and leads the walk for unity in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day from City Park to City Hall on Jan 20 in Riverton. Joseph Waterman, elder of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, gifted the staff to Gail Ridgely to be used for spiritual healing for tribal descendants. Students from six district schools were bused in to participate in the march.
A man with a backpack waits outside the Beech Street bus stop for one of the final buses of the night on Jan. 23 in downtown Casper. Volunteers and employees with Serve Wyoming walked the streets to meet with unsheltered residents for the annual point in time count.
Poll workers Sue Townsend, left, and Allyson Bright help guide voters at the Grant 1-6 precinct in the Industrial Building at the fairgrounds in Casper during the Nov. 3 election.
Teanna Montoya stands at the front of a crowd gathered in the street between City Hall and the Casper Police Department with a red hand painted on her throat during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 3 in Casper.
Protesters lie in the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Second Street while protesting police brutality on June 3 in Casper. The intersection is one of the busiest in Wyoming.
A group of armed civilians stand in the middle of David Street watching a June 5 vigil for George Floyd in downtown Casper. The group declined to give their names or state their purpose for attending.
Susan Graham wears a necklace of the Bill of Rights to an April 9 protest in Casper against COVID-19 restrictions.
This year has been a blur.
The frantic news cycle that began with closures spurred by COVID-19 continued into the summer with waves of demonstrations. Then infections surged to new heights, and with them, our hospitals filled and the death toll spiraled upward. Finally, we saw an unprecedented election, with massive lines and polarized voters.
How intense was this year’s output of news? The Mullen Fire — the largest blaze in recent Wyoming history — trailed a distant fourth in news stories when compared to the pandemic, the protests and the presidential election.
That rush of information makes the photographs we’ve selected for this year in review all the more important. They allow us to pause for a few minutes. They allow us to study what happened and ask ourselves, “why?” They give us a chance to gleam some meaning from a year like none other.
Find more photos on pages A6-7.
