2020: The year in Star-Tribune photos
2020: The year in Star-Tribune photos

This year has been a blur.

The frantic news cycle that began with closures spurred by COVID-19 continued into the summer with waves of demonstrations. Then infections surged to new heights, and with them, our hospitals filled and the death toll spiraled upward. Finally, we saw an unprecedented election, with massive lines and polarized voters.

How intense was this year’s output of news? The Mullen Fire — the largest blaze in recent Wyoming history — trailed a distant fourth in news stories when compared to the pandemic, the protests and the presidential election.

That rush of information makes the photographs we’ve selected for this year in review all the more important. They allow us to pause for a few minutes. They allow us to study what happened and ask ourselves, “why?” They give us a chance to gleam some meaning from a year like none other.

Find more photos on pages A6-7.

