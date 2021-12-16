 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Ashton Houskeeper

  • Updated
  • 0
Ashton Houskeeper

Family

Parents: Christy and David Houskeeper

Grandparents: Barbra Houskeeper; Patty and Ron Micheli

Favorite football moment

Winning two state championships (2020-21) with my brothers on the field.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Not yet.

Plans after graduation

Go to a trade school and get all the certificates the school provides for me.

Top pregame song

"Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

Favorite childhood TV show

None.

Do you have any hidden talents?

No.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

No.

BASICS

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

Class: Junior

Positions: QB/S/LB

STATS

2021: 1,451 rushing yards, 25 TDs

Career: 1,451 rushing yards, 25 TDs; 157 receiving yards, 2 TDs

