2021 Super 25: Cade Ayers

Cade Ayers

Cade Ayers

Family

Parents: Shana and Alex Ayers

Grandparents: Warren and Sherry Thompson; Lana and David Ayers

Favorite football moment

Beating Gillette by a lot this year and scoring 5 TDs.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Not yet.

Plans after graduation

Go to the University of Wyoming and study veterinarian science.

Top pregame song

"The Race" by Tay-K.

Favorite childhood TV show

Drake and Josh.

Do you have any hidden talents?

None.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Logan Dymond of the (Gillette) Camels because I've known him since elementary school.

BASICS

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/CB/PK/Punter

STATS

2021: 580 receiving yards, 5 TDs; 600 all-purpose yards; 41 tackles, TFL, 6 INT, 9 PBU, TD; 38.7 punt average; 54.5 kickoff average, 25 touchbacks; 37-41 PAT, 10-16 FG (long of 45)

Career: 624 receiving yards, 5 TDs; 658 all-purpose yards, 6 TDs; 51.7 kickoff average, 37 touchbacks; 45-49 PAT, 10-16 FG (long of 45)

