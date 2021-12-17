2021 Super 25: Cade Ayers

Family

Parents: Shana and Alex Ayers

Grandparents: Warren and Sherry Thompson; Lana and David Ayers

Favorite football moment

Beating Gillette by a lot this year and scoring 5 TDs.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Not yet.

Plans after graduation

Go to the University of Wyoming and study veterinarian science.

Top pregame song

"The Race" by Tay-K.

Favorite childhood TV show

Drake and Josh.

Do you have any hidden talents?

None.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Logan Dymond of the (Gillette) Camels because I've known him since elementary school.

