2021 Super 25: Cade Ayers

Family
Parents: Shana and Alex Ayers
Grandparents: Warren and Sherry Thompson; Lana and David Ayers
Favorite football moment
Beating Gillette by a lot this year and scoring 5 TDs.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Not yet.
Plans after graduation
Go to the University of Wyoming and study veterinarian science.
Top pregame song
"The Race" by Tay-K.
Favorite childhood TV show
Drake and Josh.
Do you have any hidden talents?
None.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Logan Dymond of the (Gillette) Camels because I've known him since elementary school.