2021 Super 25: Chris Larson

Chris Larson

Chris Larson

Family

Parents: Ivy and James Larson

Grandparents: Vicky and Jim Larson

Favorite football moment

Getting named a starter my sophomore year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

I'm looking to play football somewhere.

Plans after graduation

Play football and go to school to become an athletic trainer or teacher.

Top pregame song

"Fight Night" by Migos.

Favorite childhood TV show

Gravity Falls.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can pop my knuckles really loud.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I'd love to play defense for (Natrona County defensive coordinator) Tyrone Fittje because I like how he runs his defense.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

Class: Senior

Positions: OC/DT

STATS

2021: 54 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks

Career: 134 tackles, 15 TFL, 14 sacks, PBU

