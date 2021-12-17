2021 Super 25: Chris Larson

Family
Parents: Ivy and James Larson
Grandparents: Vicky and Jim Larson
Favorite football moment
Getting named a starter my sophomore year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
I'm looking to play football somewhere.
Plans after graduation
Play football and go to school to become an athletic trainer or teacher.
Top pregame song
"Fight Night" by Migos.
Favorite childhood TV show
Gravity Falls.
Do you have any hidden talents?
I can pop my knuckles really loud.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I'd love to play defense for (Natrona County defensive coordinator) Tyrone Fittje because I like how he runs his defense.