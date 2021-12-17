2021 Super 25: Colson Coon

Family
Parents: Julie and Cody Coon
Grandparents: Don Coon, Leah Swenson; Judy and Gary Joy
Favorite football moment
Winning the state championship my junior year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Dickinson State
Plans after graduation
To be determined.
Top pregame song
"Get Into It (Yuh)" by Doja Cat.
Favorite childhood TV show
SpongeBob SquarePants or American Gumball.
Do you have any hidden talents?
Pretty decent singer when alone.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Erich Hulshizer (Kelly Walsh), because he is a super stud and we have played soccer together since 6th grade.