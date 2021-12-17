2021 Super 25: Colson Coon

Family

Parents: Julie and Cody Coon

Grandparents: Don Coon, Leah Swenson; Judy and Gary Joy

Favorite football moment

Winning the state championship my junior year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Dickinson State

Plans after graduation

To be determined.

Top pregame song

"Get Into It (Yuh)" by Doja Cat.

Favorite childhood TV show

SpongeBob SquarePants or American Gumball.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Pretty decent singer when alone.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Erich Hulshizer (Kelly Walsh), because he is a super stud and we have played soccer together since 6th grade.

