2021 Super 25: Gavn Goff

Family
Parents: Chad and Jennifer Goff
Grandparents: Mitchell and Sandra Goff; Dean and Susan Kendall
Favorite football moment
Winning the 2020 state championship.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Black Hills State, Chadron State College, Dakota Wesleyan, South Dakota School of Mines, Dordt College
Plans after graduation
Undecided and exploring all options.
Top pregame song
“On to the Next One” by Pound Cake.
Favorite childhood TV show
Friends.
Do you have any hidden talents?
People are also reading…
I always out-fish my dad when we get to go out.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I have only ever wanted to play with the players and for the coaches at East. They are my best friends and men that I have the upmost respect for.