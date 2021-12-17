2021 Super 25: Gavn Goff

Family

Parents: Chad and Jennifer Goff

Grandparents: Mitchell and Sandra Goff; Dean and Susan Kendall

Favorite football moment

Winning the 2020 state championship.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Black Hills State, Chadron State College, Dakota Wesleyan, South Dakota School of Mines, Dordt College

Plans after graduation

Undecided and exploring all options.

Top pregame song

“On to the Next One” by Pound Cake.

Favorite childhood TV show

Friends.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I always out-fish my dad when we get to go out.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I have only ever wanted to play with the players and for the coaches at East. They are my best friends and men that I have the upmost respect for.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0