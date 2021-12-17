 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Gavn Goff

Gavin Goff

Gavin Goff

Family

Parents: Chad and Jennifer Goff

Grandparents: Mitchell and Sandra Goff; Dean and Susan Kendall

Favorite football moment

Winning the 2020 state championship.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Black Hills State, Chadron State College, Dakota Wesleyan, South Dakota School of Mines, Dordt College

Plans after graduation

Undecided and exploring all options.

Top pregame song

“On to the Next One” by Pound Cake.

Favorite childhood TV show

Friends.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I always out-fish my dad when we get to go out.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I have only ever wanted to play with the players and for the coaches at East. They are my best friends and men that I have the upmost respect for.

BASICS

Height: 5-9

Weight: 170

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/DB

STATS

2021: 1,321 passing yards, 15 TDs, 68.2% completion; 428 rushing yards, 6 TD; 1,749 all-purpose yards

Career: 1,321 passing yards, 15 TDs; 668 receiving yards, 9 TDs; 428 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 2,603 all-purpose yards, 30 TDs; 52 tackles, 2 FR, 3 PBU, INT

