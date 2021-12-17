 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Isaac Schoenfeld

Isaac Schoenfeld

Rock Springs' Isaac Schoenfeld takes the handoff in the Tigers' semifinal game against Cheyenne East on Nov. 5 in Rock Springs.

 Courtesy photo

Family

Parents: Paul Schoenfeld and Courtney Mikkelsen

Grandparents: Gene and Deborah Mikkelsen; George and Beth Schoenfeld

Favorite football moment

Winning in the semifinals to advance to the state championship game.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Wyoming, Montana State, Eastern Washington, Tennessee, Northwestern, Wayne State, Nebraska, Montana Western.

Plans after graduation

Go to school and play football at the University of Wyoming.

Top pregame song

N/A

Favorite childhood TV show

N/A

Do you have any hidden talents?

N/A

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

N/A

BASICS

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

Class: Senior

Positions: TE/DE/Punter

STATS

2021: 670 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 476 receiving yards, 8 TDs; 1,169 all-purpose yards; 6 sacks, FR, INT, 3 PBU

Career: 864 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 1,216 receiving yards, 16 TDs; 2,103 all-purpose yards, 26 TDs; 11 sacks, 4 FR, INT, 7 PBU

