2021 Super 25: Kaeden Wilcox

Family

Parents: Krisinda (Taylor) Wilcox and Walt Wilcox

Grandparents: Tommy and Walt Wilcox

Favorite football moment

There are so many, but I think getting my 4th INT against Gillette was amazing and beating Thunder Basin in overtime to advance to the semis.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

A few ... Chadron State College, Wyoming, New Mexico.

Plans after graduation

To continue my athletic career either playing baseball or football in college then owning my own business someday.

Top pregame song

"Like Me" by SNOT.

Favorite childhood TV show

The Lion King or Suite Life of Zach and Cody.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can do a back flip.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would want to play with (Sheridan's) Carter McComb again just like in midget football.

