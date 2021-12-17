 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021 Super 25: Kaeden Wilcox

  • 0
Kaeden Wilcox

Kaeden Wilcox

Family

Parents: Krisinda (Taylor) Wilcox and Walt Wilcox

Grandparents: Tommy and Walt Wilcox

Favorite football moment

There are so many, but I think getting my 4th INT against Gillette was amazing and beating Thunder Basin in overtime to advance to the semis.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

A few ... Chadron State College, Wyoming, New Mexico.

Plans after graduation

To continue my athletic career either playing baseball or football in college then owning my own business someday.

Top pregame song

"Like Me" by SNOT.

Favorite childhood TV show

People are also reading…

The Lion King or Suite Life of Zach and Cody.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can do a back flip.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would want to play with (Sheridan's) Carter McComb again just like in midget football.

BASICS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 168

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/S/KR/PR/Punter

STATS

2021: 408 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 1,092 all-purpose yards, 8 TDs; 111 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 FR, 4 INT, 6 PBU, blocked kick

Career: 501 rushing yards, 7 TDs; 1,550 all-purpose yards, 9 TDs; 211 tackles, 5 TFL, 10 INT, 13 PBU, 3 FR, 2 TDs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News