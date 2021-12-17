 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Lucas Chappell

Lucas Chappell

Lucas Chappell

Family

Parents: Jeff and Amy Chappell

Grandparents: John and Marilynne Chappell; Mark and Bonnie Paulsen.

Favorite football moment

Winning state in the 2019 season.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Offers from Air Force and Chadron State College. I have talked to Stanford, BYU, Wyoming and more.

Plans after graduation

I plan on going to college.

Top pregame song

"Survival of the Fittest" by Mobb Deep.

Favorite childhood TV show

Phineas and Ferb.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I'm pretty good at video games.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Colter Dawson from Jackson.

BASICS

Height: 6-3

Weight: 255

Class: Senior

Positions: OT/DE

STATS

2021: 43 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 TFL

Career: 85 tackles, 9 sacks, 7 TFL; 150-plus pancake blocks, 2 defensive TDs, 2 offensive TDs

