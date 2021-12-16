2021 Super 25: Pehton Truempler

Family

Parents: Bridget and Tony Truempler

Grandparents: Ralph and Evelyn Truempler; Doug Wilkinson; Pat Killinger

Favorite football moment

Winning the state championship this year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

None at this time.

Plans after graduation

I don't know exactly what I want to do after high school.

Top pregame song

"Bad Boy for Life" by Diddy.

Favorite childhood TV show

The Land Before Time.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can't say or else they wouldn't be hidden anymore.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would really enjoy playing with both my brothers (Tryston Tryempler and Connor Wilkinson) at the same time.

