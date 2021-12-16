 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Pehton Truempler

Pehton Truempler

Pehton Truempler

Family

Parents: Bridget and Tony Truempler

Grandparents: Ralph and Evelyn Truempler; Doug Wilkinson; Pat Killinger

Favorite football moment

Winning the state championship this year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

None at this time.

Plans after graduation

I don't know exactly what I want to do after high school.

Top pregame song

"Bad Boy for Life" by Diddy.

Favorite childhood TV show

The Land Before Time.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I can't say or else they wouldn't be hidden anymore.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I would really enjoy playing with both my brothers (Tryston Tryempler and Connor Wilkinson) at the same time.

BASICS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170

Class: Junior

Positions: RB/LB/KR

STATS

2021: 1,521 rushing yards, 21 TDs; 153 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 1,696 all-purpose yards, 23 TDs; 100 tackles, blocked kick

Career: 2,157 rushing yards, 30 TDs; 257 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 268 tackles, blocked kick

