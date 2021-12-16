2021 Super 25: Pehton Truempler

Family
Parents: Bridget and Tony Truempler
Grandparents: Ralph and Evelyn Truempler; Doug Wilkinson; Pat Killinger
Favorite football moment
Winning the state championship this year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
None at this time.
Plans after graduation
I don't know exactly what I want to do after high school.
Top pregame song
"Bad Boy for Life" by Diddy.
Favorite childhood TV show
The Land Before Time.
Do you have any hidden talents?
People are also reading…
I can't say or else they wouldn't be hidden anymore.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
I would really enjoy playing with both my brothers (Tryston Tryempler and Connor Wilkinson) at the same time.