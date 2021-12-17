 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Ryan Clapper

Family

Parents: Jay and Lynn Clapper

Grandparents: Terry and Glenna Clapper

Favorite football moment

Winning the state championship in 2020.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Plans are to run track in college.

Plans after graduation

Major in social work and run track at an undecided college.

Top pregame song

"War Ready" by DaDa1k.

Favorite childhood TV show

Phineas and Ferb.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Lack of fear.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

I wouldn't want to play with any other team than my own.

BASICS

Height: 5-9

Weight: 155

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/CB/Kicker

STATS

2021: 1,452 rushing yards, 19 TDs; 1,492 all-purpose yards, 20 TDs; 28 tackles, INT, TD, school-record 322 rushing yards vs Moorcroft

Career: 3,481 rushing yards (school record), 43 TDs; 3,558 all-purpose yards, 45 TDs

