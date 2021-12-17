2021 Super 25: Ryan Fornstrom

Family

Parents: Mark and Susie Fornstrom

Grandparents: Tim and Mary Novotny; Jana Linn

Favorite football moment

Playing with all of the boys at home games.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Not yet.

Plans after graduation

Attend college for a business degree and possibly play sports somewhere.

Top pregame song

“Run This Town” by JAY-Z.

Favorite childhood TV show

Tom and Jerry.

Do you have any hidden talents?

No.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Isaac Schoenfeld from Rock Springs.

