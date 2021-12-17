2021 Super 25: Ryan Fornstrom

Family
Parents: Mark and Susie Fornstrom
Grandparents: Tim and Mary Novotny; Jana Linn
Favorite football moment
Playing with all of the boys at home games.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Not yet.
Plans after graduation
Attend college for a business degree and possibly play sports somewhere.
Top pregame song
“Run This Town” by JAY-Z.
Favorite childhood TV show
Tom and Jerry.
Do you have any hidden talents?
No.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Isaac Schoenfeld from Rock Springs.