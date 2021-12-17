 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Ryan Fornstrom

Ryan Fornstrom

Ryan Fornstrom

Family

Parents: Mark and Susie Fornstrom

Grandparents: Tim and Mary Novotny; Jana Linn

Favorite football moment

Playing with all of the boys at home games.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Not yet.

Plans after graduation

Attend college for a business degree and possibly play sports somewhere.

Top pregame song

“Run This Town” by JAY-Z.

Favorite childhood TV show

Tom and Jerry.

Do you have any hidden talents?

No.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Isaac Schoenfeld from Rock Springs.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Class: Junior

Positions: WR/OLB

STATS

2021: 38 receptions for 647 yards, 9 TDs; 110 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 FR, 2 INT, 4 punt blocks

Career: 50 receptions for 769 yards, 9 TDs; 141 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 FR, 2 INT, 4 punt blocks, defensive TD

