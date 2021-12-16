2021 Super 25: Stu Lerwick

Family
Parents: Michael and Diane Lerwick
Grandparents: Jim and Linda Lerwick; Harley and Sharon Coleman
Favorite football moment
Taking the field with the guys with a great fan base to cheer us on.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?
Not yet.
Plans after graduation
Attend college for business or pursue a higher agricultural education.
Top pregame song
"Enter Sandman" by Metallica.
Favorite childhood TV show
Pink Panther.
Do you have any hidden talents?
No.
Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?
Isaac Schoenfeld from Rock Springs.