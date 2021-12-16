 Skip to main content
2021 Super 25: Stu Lerwick

Stu Lerwick

Stu Lerwick

Family

Parents: Michael and Diane Lerwick

Grandparents: Jim and Linda Lerwick; Harley and Sharon Coleman

Favorite football moment

Taking the field with the guys with a great fan base to cheer us on.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?

Not yet.

Plans after graduation

Attend college for business or pursue a higher agricultural education.

Top pregame song

"Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

Favorite childhood TV show

Pink Panther.

Do you have any hidden talents?

No.

Outside of your own team, what player/coach would you most liked to have played with/for?

Isaac Schoenfeld from Rock Springs.

BASICS

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Class: Junior

Positions: QB

STATS

2021: 2,375 passing yards, 65.3% completion, 26 TDs, 3 INT

Career: 4,544 passing yards, 59.8% completion, 46 TDs, 14 INT

