2022-2023 first quarter high school honor rolls

Kelly Walsh High School

Kelly Walsh High School Honor Rolls will be posted at the end of each semester. In June, we will recognize and publish the academic accomplishments of our students.

Trojan Connections teachers meet weekly with students about grades and attendance.

Parents and guardians can stay up-to-date on their child’s academic success by logging on to the NCSDCampus Parent Portal. We encourage you to visit with your student weekly about grades and assignments and celebrate their accomplishments throughout the school year. KWHS is committed to “Preparing all students for their next step by creating high expectations, academic rigor, and personal responsibility.”

Natrona County High School

NCHS operates on an alternating block schedule, which means students earn credit at the conclusion of the semesters in January and June. No grades are posted to a student’s official record, nor is credit awarded until that time. As a result, a semester Honor Roll is a more accurate reflection of a student’s overall academic performance. In June, we will recognize and publish the academic achievements of our students and continue to provide the Honor Roll Breakfast as we have in the past.

Natrona County High School takes pride in the dedicated work and excellence students give to their academics. During our daily Mustang Connections, teachers visit with students about grades and celebrate their accomplishments while providing needed support for continued success and additional assistance as needed.

Parents and guardians can stay up-to-date on their child’s academic success by logging-on to the NCSDCampus Parent portal or creating an NCHS Parent CANVAS account. We encourage you to visit with your student weekly about grades and assignments and celebrate their accomplishments throughout the school year. NCHS is committed to preparing responsible and life-long learners who value themselves, contribute to their society and succeed in a changing world.

Midwest Schools Principal's (4.0)

Juniors: Emily Bustillos Ruiz

Sophomores: Dylan Osterman

Scholastic (3.5 - 3.99)

Seniors: Alejandra Alvarado O'Brien, Trinade Jost, Valerie Liska, Camdon Moore, Jada Williams

Juniors: Brennan Rhodes

Sophomores: Samantha Alvarado O'Brien, Braden Artiga, Kailani Conway, Draco Del Rio, Brooklynn Griggs, NaHavven Johnson, Jeremy Liska

Freshmen: Brennan Archuleta, Gabriel Mitchell, Jade Slover

Roosevelt High School

Principal's (4.0)

Seniors: Nevayah Griffin, Alizabeth Hampton, Kieyana Koschene, Tavienna Lozier, Kiernan Stephens, Kaitlynn Wyatt

Juniors: Nevada Beadle, Zackery Coderre, Rachael Drucker, Skylee Gangwish

Sophomores: Allison Adair, Torah Hull, Georgia McCool, Chase Wood

Achievement (3.0 - 3.99)

Seniors: Cameron Boykin, Dakota Brannam, Zackery Brewer, Tanya Gomez, Jade Howard, Andra Jones, Estevan Lopez, Stephen Michaelis, Tobias Oldaker, Nathaniel Pfeifer, Anna Rodgers, Isabelle Roylance, Hailey Smith, Wesley Tyner, Austin White, Noah Wisser

Juniors: Devanee Baldo, Damian Baros, Enrique De’Lara, Korina Garibay, Sophia Hinchen, Colleen Iriberry, Julia Joy, Patrick Mills, Cynthia Ortiz, Brennan Paben, Ethan Pace, Cheyenne Post, Parker Reardon, Jamison Rush, Zachary Spethman, Lauren Welch, Cameron Wilkins-McCants, Derrek Yochum

Sophomores: Alexis Ashlschlager, Cierra Asbill, Angelika Carabajal, Asher Garnier, Kielse Hegal, Katelynn Mann, Zuley Palacios, Treyvon Price, Nathaniel Sandoval