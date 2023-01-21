 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Alex Haswell

  • 0
Sheridan's Alex Haswell

Sheridan's Alex Haswell (78) blocks against Cheyenne East during their game on Sept. 30, 2022 at Homer Scott Field in Sheridan.

 Tony Manoliss, courtesy

Family Parents: Regan and Christi Haswell

Grandparents: Terry and Bev Burgess

Favorite football momentLunch meetings during the season were always fun, even when we were getting criticized.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.

Plans after graduationI would like to play football in college.

Top pregame song“Don’t Come Out the House” by Metro Boomin

Favorite childhood TV showBen 10

Most influential

person in your lifeMy dad, because he never complains when things get hard. He always holds me accountable and makes sure I do everything the best I can.

BASICS

Height: 6-5

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

Positions: OT/DE/TE

STATS

2022: 188 defensive points, 92.5 tackles, 13 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 FR, 1 blocked kick; 1 special teams TD

Career: 188 defensive points, 92.5 tackles, 13 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 4 PBU, 2 FR, 1 blocked kick; 1 special teams TD

