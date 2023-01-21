 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Ben Nichols

FamilyParents: CaMee and Travis Nichols

Grandparents: Brent and Darlene Moncur; Shirl and Dianne Nichols

Favorite football momentBeating Torrington in the semifinals during my junior year.

Have any colleges contacted

you for football?No.

Plans after graduationServe a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Top pregame song“Enter Sandman” by Metallica

Favorite childhood TV showPhineas and Ferb

Most influential person in your lifeMy older brother. Also being a running back and linebacker he gave me a reason to push myself and break his records.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/LB

STATS

2022: 1,126 rushing yards, 10 TDs; 160 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 1,321 all-purpose yards; 105.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 FR

Career: 1,668 rushing yards, 17 TDs; 215 receiving yards, 3 TDs; 1,926 all-purpose yards; 175.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4 FR, 2 INT

