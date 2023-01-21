2022 Super 25: Cam Hayes

FamilyParents: Scott and Amy Hayes
Grandparents: Roger and Kathy Bruce; Judy Bruce and Alan Hayes
Favorite football momentWinning in the semifinals this year and advancing to the state championship.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Not yet.
Plans after graduationAttend college and hopefully play football.
Top pregame song“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Favorite childhood TV showSpongeBob SquarePants
Most influential
person in your lifeMy father, because he taught me everything I know and coached me every step of the way.