2022 Super 25: Cam Hayes

Cheyenne East's Cam Hayes

Cheyenne East quarterback Cam Hayes looks downfield during the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championship game against Sheridan on Nov. 12, 2022 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Alyte Katilius, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

FamilyParents: Scott and Amy Hayes

Grandparents: Roger and Kathy Bruce; Judy Bruce and Alan Hayes

Favorite football momentWinning in the semifinals this year and advancing to the state championship.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Not yet.

Plans after graduationAttend college and hopefully play football.

Top pregame song“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Favorite childhood TV showSpongeBob SquarePants

Most influential

person in your lifeMy father, because he taught me everything I know and coached me every step of the way.

BASICS

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

Class: Junior

Positions: QB/LB

STATS

2022: 2,867 passing yards, 40 TDs, 9 INT; 621 rushing yards, 7 TDs; state-best 3,488 all-purpose yards.

Career: 3,698 passing yards, 49 TDs, 10 INT; 838 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 4,591 all-purpose yards.

