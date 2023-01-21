 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Cody Crawford

  • 0
Natrona County's Cody Crawford

Natrona County's Cody Crawford

 Courtesy photo

Family Parents: Amy and Dennis Crawford

Grandparents: Bill and Louella Powell; Dennis Crawford; Kimberly Meyers

Favorite football momentBeating Sheridan in four overtimes my sophomore year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Black Hills State, Chadron State

Plans after graduationAttending either Black Hills State, Chadron State or Wyoming and getting a psychology degree.

Top pregame song“Hot for Teacher” by Van Halen and “The Kids Aren’t Alright” by The Offspring

Favorite childhood TV showLEGO Ninjago or Tom and Jerry

Most influential person

in your lifeMy father, Dennis Crawford, because he has taught me everything I know and he is a perfect role model.

BASICS

Height: 6-1.5

Weight: 280

Class: Senior

Positions: RG/DT

STATS

2022: 96 defensive points, 54 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 FR, 1 safety

Career: 214 defensive points, 131 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 3 FR, 1 blocked kick, 1 safety

Tags

