2022 Super 25: Cody Crawford

Family Parents: Amy and Dennis Crawford
Grandparents: Bill and Louella Powell; Dennis Crawford; Kimberly Meyers
Favorite football momentBeating Sheridan in four overtimes my sophomore year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Black Hills State, Chadron State
Plans after graduationAttending either Black Hills State, Chadron State or Wyoming and getting a psychology degree.
Top pregame song“Hot for Teacher” by Van Halen and “The Kids Aren’t Alright” by The Offspring
Favorite childhood TV showLEGO Ninjago or Tom and Jerry
Most influential person
People are also reading…
in your lifeMy father, Dennis Crawford, because he has taught me everything I know and he is a perfect role model.