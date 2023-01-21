 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Colson Coon

Colson Coon

FamilyParents: Cody and Julie Coon

Grandparents: Don Coon, Leah Swenson; Judy and Gary Joy

Favorite football momentGoing undefeated my senior year and winning back-to-back state championships.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Mississippi State, Montana State, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State

Plans after graduationPlan on playing football at Mississippi State and getting a degree in kinesiology exercise science and hopefully becoming a chiropractor.

Top pregame song“U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

Favorite childhood TV showSurf’s Up

Most influential

person in your life(Sheridan assistant) coach Kevin Rizer, because he has always been a great coach and helped me with everything in football and soccer, as well as being a great life mentor and supporting me in all I do.

BASICS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/LB/P/K

STATS

2022: 2,195 rushing yards (single-game record 517 in state semifinals), 38 total TDs, 300 points scored; 154 defensive points, 93 tackles

Career: 4,771 rushing yards, 69 total TDs

