2022 Super 25: Colson Coon

FamilyParents: Cody and Julie Coon
Grandparents: Don Coon, Leah Swenson; Judy and Gary Joy
Favorite football momentGoing undefeated my senior year and winning back-to-back state championships.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Mississippi State, Montana State, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State
Plans after graduationPlan on playing football at Mississippi State and getting a degree in kinesiology exercise science and hopefully becoming a chiropractor.
Top pregame song“U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
Favorite childhood TV showSurf’s Up
Most influential
person in your life(Sheridan assistant) coach Kevin Rizer, because he has always been a great coach and helped me with everything in football and soccer, as well as being a great life mentor and supporting me in all I do.