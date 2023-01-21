2022 Super 25: Cooper Lakin

FamilyParents: Richard and Jennifer Lakin
Grandparents: Dave and Konni Sauder; Linda and Jose Mercado
Favorite football momentUpsetting Wheatland my junior year.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Hastings College, Dakota Wesleyan
Plans after graduationPlay football and study ag business.
Top pregame songNone listed.
Favorite childhood TV showHandy Manny
Most influential person in your lifeKurtis Suloff. He believed in me in everything I did. He always had my back and pushed me to be the best person and version of myself.