2022 Super 25: Cooper Lakin

Cooper Lakin - Burns

Cooper Lakin

FamilyParents: Richard and Jennifer Lakin

Grandparents: Dave and Konni Sauder; Linda and Jose Mercado

Favorite football momentUpsetting Wheatland my junior year.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Hastings College, Dakota Wesleyan

Plans after graduationPlay football and study ag business.

Top pregame songNone listed.

Favorite childhood TV showHandy Manny

Most influential person in your lifeKurtis Suloff. He believed in me in everything I did. He always had my back and pushed me to be the best person and version of myself.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/LB

STATS

2022: 346 rushing yards; 308 receiving yards; 809 all-purpose yards; 8 TDs; 245 defensive points, 126 tackles, 16 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 FR, 1 INT

Career: 469 defensive points, 265 tackles, 20 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 INT, 5 FR

