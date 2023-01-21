2022 Super 25: Dane Steel

FamilyParents: Amy Steel
Grandparents: Molly Steel; Jan Jordan; Dar Jordan
Favorite football momentWatching Coach Mowry get Gatorade dumped on him after winning the state championship.
Have any colleges contacted
you for football?Not yet.
Plans after graduationHopefully play college football.
Top pregame song“Day ‘n’ Nite” by Kid Cudi
Favorite childhood TV showScooby-Doo
Most influential person in your lifeMy brothers Brock and Coy, who have pushed me from a young age to become the best version of myself that I can possible be, and who have taught me many life lessons that I will carry with me forever.