2022 Super 25: Dane Steel

Sheridan's Dane Steel

Courtesy photo

 Courtesy photo

FamilyParents: Amy Steel

Grandparents: Molly Steel; Jan Jordan; Dar Jordan

Favorite football momentWatching Coach Mowry get Gatorade dumped on him after winning the state championship.

Have any colleges contacted

you for football?Not yet.

Plans after graduationHopefully play college football.

Top pregame song“Day ‘n’ Nite” by Kid Cudi

Favorite childhood TV showScooby-Doo

Most influential person in your lifeMy brothers Brock and Coy, who have pushed me from a young age to become the best version of myself that I can possible be, and who have taught me many life lessons that I will carry with me forever.

BASICS

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

Class: Junior

Positions: WR/SS/KR/PR

STATS

2022: 390 receiving yards, 6 TDs; 88 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 5 punt returns for 166 yards, 1 TD; 8 kick returns for 245 yards, 1 TD; 906 all-purpose yards; 104 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 INT, 5 PBU

Career: 635 receiving yards, 10 TDs; 112 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 1,209 all-purpose yards, 17 TDs; 164 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 INT, 10 PBU

