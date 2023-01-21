 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Derek Astle

  • 0
Star Valley's Derek Astle

Star Valley's Derek Astle reaches up to make the game-winning touchdown catch against Cody in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Championship game on Nov. 11, 2022 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Rachelle Patterson Photography, courtesy

FamilyParents: Jason and Nicole Astle

Grandparents: Lee and Lois Astle; Robert and NaDene Dana

Favorite football momentCatching the game-winning touchdown pass in the state championship game. Then shaving the heads of my teammates and coaches in the hotel after.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Dakota Wesleyan University

Plans after graduationServe a mission for my church, then go to school and work toward a physical therapy license.

Top pregame songI do not have a favorite song. I like to focus on the game.

Favorite childhood TV showBlues Clues

Most influential person in your lifeMy cousin. He has dealt with adversity his whole life. He has taught me how to work hard, be optimistic, and how to work for something.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/LB/LS

STATS

2022: 90 tackles (48 solo, 42 assisted), 9 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FR, 2 INT, 2 blocked kicks; 138 rushing yards, 2 TD; 62 receiving yards, 1 TD

Career: 198 tackles, 17 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FR, 2 blocked kicks; 190 rushing yards, 2 TD; 62 receiving yards, 1 TD

