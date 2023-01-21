2022 Super 25: Derek Astle

FamilyParents: Jason and Nicole Astle

Grandparents: Lee and Lois Astle; Robert and NaDene Dana

Favorite football momentCatching the game-winning touchdown pass in the state championship game. Then shaving the heads of my teammates and coaches in the hotel after.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Dakota Wesleyan University

Plans after graduationServe a mission for my church, then go to school and work toward a physical therapy license.

Top pregame songI do not have a favorite song. I like to focus on the game.

Favorite childhood TV showBlues Clues

Most influential person in your lifeMy cousin. He has dealt with adversity his whole life. He has taught me how to work hard, be optimistic, and how to work for something.