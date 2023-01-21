 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Drew Jackson

  • 0
Drew Jackson

Drew Jackson

Family

Parents: Jonath and Jenn Jackson

Grandparents: Marty and Loy Jackson; Deb Malcom

Favorite football momentPlaying in the state championship game in Laramie.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Not yet.

Plans after graduationPlay football in college.

Top pregame song“Rumors” by Gucci Mane

Favorite childhood TV showLooney Tunes

Most influential person in your lifeMy mom and dad, because they are very supportive and inspire me to work hard and try to be the best person I can be on and off the field.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160

Class: Junior

Positions: RB/S/KR

STATS

2022: 135 rushes for 1,017 yards, 11 TDs; 37 receptions for 601 yards, 6 TDs; 55.5 tackles, 5 INT, 2 PBU, 3.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Career: 152 rushes for 1,106 yards, 12 TDs; 66 receptions for 1,142 yards, 9 TDs; 119.5 tackles, 7 INT, 4 PBU, 3.5 TFL, 1 fumbe recovery; 28 kick returns for 696 yards, 1 TD; 6 punt returns for 83 yards

