 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Super 25: Garet Schlabs

  • 0
Garet Schlabs

Garet Schlabs

FamilyParents: Jerry and Kim Schlabs

Grandparents: Paul and Billie Diethrich; Patricia Schlabs; Mike and Ellen Schlabs

Favorite football momentWinning the state championship in 2020.

Have any colleges contacted

you for football?Chadron State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Dakota State, Dickinson State, Dakota Wesleyan, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State-Pueblo, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, University of Mary, Northern State, Knox College, Concordia College.

Plans after graduationUndecided on a school at this time, but plan on playing football and majoring in education.

Top pregame song“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC

People are also reading…

Favorite childhood TV showTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Most influential person in your lifeMy parents, because they have instilled many values in me, including hard work and dedication. They are always encouraging me to pursue my goals.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/CB/KR/PR

STATS

2022: 1,018 receiving yards, 16 TDs; 156 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 5 punt return for 89 yards, 1 TD; 15 kick returns for 423 yards; 1,686 all-purpose yards, 21 TDs; 25 tackles, 4 INT, 2 defensive TDs

Career: 2,442 receiving yards, 39 TDs; 418 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 3,597 all-purpose yards, 43 TDs; 48 tackles, 7 INT

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News