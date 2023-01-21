2022 Super 25: Garet Schlabs

FamilyParents: Jerry and Kim Schlabs
Grandparents: Paul and Billie Diethrich; Patricia Schlabs; Mike and Ellen Schlabs
Favorite football momentWinning the state championship in 2020.
Have any colleges contacted
you for football?Chadron State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Dakota State, Dickinson State, Dakota Wesleyan, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State-Pueblo, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, University of Mary, Northern State, Knox College, Concordia College.
Plans after graduationUndecided on a school at this time, but plan on playing football and majoring in education.
Top pregame song“Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
Favorite childhood TV showTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Most influential person in your lifeMy parents, because they have instilled many values in me, including hard work and dedication. They are always encouraging me to pursue my goals.