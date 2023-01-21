 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Super 25: Jace Grant

  • 0
Cody's Jace Grant

Cody's Jace Grant

 Courtesy photo

Family Parents: Keith and Brook Grant

Grandparents: Tom and Vicki Croft; Keith and HellenKay Grant

Favorite football moment Being able to play the 2020 (Class 3A) state championship on our home field and celebrating with my team after we won.

Have any colleges contacted you for football? Dickinson State and Black Hills State

Plans after graduation Serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then going to college and hopefully playing football.

Top pregame song“Tick Tick Boom” by Sage the Gemini

Favorite childhood TV showThe Backyardigans

People are also reading…

Most influential

person in your lifeMy dad. He has been the greatest example for me of how to be a man, how to work hard and how to love others.

BASICS

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Positions: OG/DE

STATS

2022: 79 defensive points, 40 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FR

Career: 234 defensive points, 128 tackles, 23 TFL, 10 sacks, 3 FR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News