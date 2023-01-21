2022 Super 25: Jace Grant

Family Parents: Keith and Brook Grant

Grandparents: Tom and Vicki Croft; Keith and HellenKay Grant

Favorite football moment Being able to play the 2020 (Class 3A) state championship on our home field and celebrating with my team after we won.

Have any colleges contacted you for football? Dickinson State and Black Hills State

Plans after graduation Serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then going to college and hopefully playing football.

Top pregame song“Tick Tick Boom” by Sage the Gemini

Favorite childhood TV showThe Backyardigans

Most influential

person in your lifeMy dad. He has been the greatest example for me of how to be a man, how to work hard and how to love others.