2022 Super 25: Jackson Hughes

Douglas' Jackson Hughes

 Courtesy photo

Family Parents: Doug and Paige Hughes

Grandparents: Bill and Linda Hughes; Ward and Alice Fenton

Favorite football momentComing back from a 14-point deficit against Powell in the quarterfinals and scoring the go-ahead touchdown in overtime.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Black Hills State, Carroll College, Chadron State, Dakota State, Dickinson State

Plans after graduationPlay football and get a business degree.

Top pregame song“No Role Modelz” by J. Cole

Favorite childhood TV showBen 10

Most influential person in your lifeBill Hughes. He has been a part of the Spearfish sports community for 30-plus years, and even in his old age he is still a big part of the community. He is also a coach and huge supporter of me.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/DB/K

STATS

2022: 37 receptions for 792 yards, 10 TDs; 56 rushes for 499 yards, 4 TDs; 9 punt returns for 239 yards, 1 TD; 4 kick returns for 133 yards, 1 TD; 51 tackles, 6 INT, 5 PBU

Career: 43 receptions for 851 yards, 11 TDs; 141 rushes for 982 yards, 7 TDs; 13 passing TDs; 9 punt returns for 239 yards, 1 TD; 4 kick returns for 133 yards, 1 TD; 87 tackles, 13 INT, 8 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

