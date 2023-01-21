2022 Super 25: Kayden LaFramboise

FamilyParents: Amber and Hoyle Fullerton
Grandparents: Roger and Diane Ludwick
Favorite football momentBeing part of a team that made it to state in back-to-back years.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Idaho State, Colorado Mesa, Western Colorado, South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State, Chadron State, Augustana, Sioux Falls
Plans after graduationI plan to play college football and then become a dentist.
Top pregame song“Superhero” by Metro Boomin
Favorite childhood TV showRegular Show
Most influential person in your lifeMy mom. She works really hard at everything she does and is extremely smart.