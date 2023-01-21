 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Kayden LaFramboise

  • 0
Thunder Basin's Kayden LaFramboise

Thunder Basin's Kayden LaFramboise runs with the ball in the Bolts' game against Cheyenne East on Sept. 9, 2022 at Thunder Basin Field in Gillette.

 Courtesy photo

FamilyParents: Amber and Hoyle Fullerton

Grandparents: Roger and Diane Ludwick

Favorite football momentBeing part of a team that made it to state in back-to-back years.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Wyoming, Idaho State, Colorado Mesa, Western Colorado, South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State, Chadron State, Augustana, Sioux Falls

Plans after graduationI plan to play college football and then become a dentist.

Top pregame song“Superhero” by Metro Boomin

Favorite childhood TV showRegular Show

Most influential person in your lifeMy mom. She works really hard at everything she does and is extremely smart.

BASICS

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/CB

STATS

2022: 81 receptions for 1,151 yards, 13 TDs; 1,342 all-purpose yards, 16 total TDs

Career: 113 receptions for 1,657 yards, 20 TDs; 1,848 all-purpose yards, 23 TDs

