2022 Super 25: Keagan Bartlett

Family Parents: David and Fawn Bartlett
Grandparents: Don and Lesley Bartlett; Mike and Donna Vick; Alvin and Carol Nelson
Favorite football momentI don’t have a favorite moment, but my best memories are hanging out with my teammates and bus rides home.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?Iowa, Western Colorado, Black Hills State, Chadron State
Plans after graduationAttend college to study engineering and continuing to play football.
Top pregame song“Enter Sandman” by Metallica
Favorite childhood TV showFresh Prince of Bel-Air
Most influential person
in your life (Older brother) Tevis Bartlett. I’ve always looked up to him and he’s been a great mentor to me.