2022 Super 25: Keagan Bartlett

Keagan Bartlett

Keagan Bartlett

Family Parents: David and Fawn Bartlett

Grandparents: Don and Lesley Bartlett; Mike and Donna Vick; Alvin and Carol Nelson

Favorite football momentI don’t have a favorite moment, but my best memories are hanging out with my teammates and bus rides home.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?Iowa, Western Colorado, Black Hills State, Chadron State

Plans after graduationAttend college to study engineering and continuing to play football.

Top pregame song“Enter Sandman” by Metallica

Favorite childhood TV showFresh Prince of Bel-Air

Most influential person

in your life (Older brother) Tevis Bartlett. I’ve always looked up to him and he’s been a great mentor to me.

BASICS

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/DE

STATS

2022: 1,606 passing yards, 15 TDs; 1,252 rushing yards, 17 TDs; 2,858 all-purpose yards; 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT TD

Career: 2,738 passing yards, 26 TDs; 2,665 rushing yards, 34 TDs; 100 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 5,503 all-purpose yards; 97 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 4.5 TFL, 4 INT, 4 FR

