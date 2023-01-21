 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Landon Walker

Cokeville's Landon Walker

Cokeville's Landon Walker.

 David Huber Photography, courtesy

FamilyParents: Levi and Kari Walker

Grandparents: Phyllis and Steve Walker; Jill and Kim Clark

Favorite football momentAgainst Mountain View this year we were punting but their defensive line got penetration so our punter threw the ball to my younger brother, who caught it and ran it 57 yards for a touchdown. It was great afterwards because everyone though it was a fake punt.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.

Plans after graduationAttend Idaho State University and earn an undergraduate degree in secondary education.

Top pregame song“Love Story” by Taylor Swift

Favorite childhood TV showCurious George

Most influential person in your lifeSullivan Teichert, because he has shaped how I set my own personal goals. Along with this he has taught me what it takes to achieve these goals I have set for myself. He has always been a supporter, and someone I could ask questions not only about athletics but also life in general.

BASICS

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/LB

STATS

2022: 635 passing yards, 10 TDs; 711 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 1,346 all-purpose yards; 112 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 INT, 2 defensive TDs

Career: 2,210 passing yards, 26 TDs; 1,268 rushing yards, 17 TDs; 3,493 all-purpose yards, 43 TDs; 305 tackles, 34 TFL, 7 INT, 2 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 blocked kick, 3 defensive TDs

