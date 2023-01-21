2022 Super 25: Landon Walker

Favorite football moment Against Mountain View this year we were punting but their defensive line got penetration so our punter threw the ball to my younger brother, who caught it and ran it 57 yards for a touchdown. It was great afterwards because everyone though it was a fake punt.

Most influential person in your lifeSullivan Teichert, because he has shaped how I set my own personal goals. Along with this he has taught me what it takes to achieve these goals I have set for myself. He has always been a supporter, and someone I could ask questions not only about athletics but also life in general.