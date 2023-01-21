 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Super 25: Luke Talich

  • 0
Cody's Luke Talich

Cody's Luke Talich makes a tackle in the Broncs' game against Powell on Oct. 21, 2022 at Spike Vannoy Field in Cody.

 Courtesy photo

FamilyParents: Jen and Jim Talich

Grandparents: Ross and Claudia Elliot; Dennis and Barb Talich

Favorite football momentApple cider war after 2020 state championship.

Have any colleges contacted

you for football?Notre Dame, Wyoming, numerous others

Plans after graduationGoing to Notre Dame to continue my athletic and academic career.

Top pregame song“Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre

Favorite childhood TV showTom and Jerry

Most influential person in your lifeOlder brother Nico. I can always go to him for anything I need. He is the person that taught me how to work hard, and I know he’s always got my back.

BASICS

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/S

STATS

2022: 1,682 passing yards, 25 TDs, 4 INT; 582 rushing yards, 7 TDs; 2,290 all-purpose yards, 9 TDs; 41.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU, 2 defensive TDs

Career: 3,085 passing yards, 42 TDs, 7 INT; 1,144 rushing yards, 16 TDs; 4,517 all-purpose yards, 19 TDs; 140.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 1 sacks, 11 PBU, i INT, 2 defensive TDs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News