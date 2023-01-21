2022 Super 25: Luke Talich

FamilyParents: Jen and Jim Talich
Grandparents: Ross and Claudia Elliot; Dennis and Barb Talich
Favorite football momentApple cider war after 2020 state championship.
Have any colleges contacted
you for football?Notre Dame, Wyoming, numerous others
Plans after graduationGoing to Notre Dame to continue my athletic and academic career.
Top pregame song“Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre
Favorite childhood TV showTom and Jerry
Most influential person in your lifeOlder brother Nico. I can always go to him for anything I need. He is the person that taught me how to work hard, and I know he’s always got my back.