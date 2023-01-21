 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Mathew Ketner

Sheridan's Mathew Ketner

Sheridan's Mathew Ketner

 Courtesy photo

Family Parents: Joseph and Nancy Ketner

Grandparents: Tom and Jennie Ketner

Favorite football momentBeating Cheyenne East in the (Class 4A) state championship game and celebrating in the locker room with my teammates.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.

Plans after graduationGoing to college to get my associate degree in criminal justice and becoming a highway patrol officer.

Top pregame song“HeadBand” by B.o.B. and 2 Chainz

Favorite childhood TV showCars

Most influential person in your lifeCoach Durham. He pushed me these last two years not to be a better football player but to be a better person.

BASICS

Height: 5-8

Weight: 155

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/FS/KR/PR

STATS

2022: 31 rushes for 359 yards, 3 TDs; 23 receptions for 462 yards, 5 TDs; 10 punt returns for 80 yards; 13 kick returns for 401 yards, 1 TD; 1,302 all-purpose yards; 107 defensive points, 3.5 TFL, 4 PBU

Career: 36 rushes for 467 yards, 3 TDs; 36 receptions for 661 yards, 6 TDs; 16 punt returns for 176 yards, 1 TD; 13 kick returns for 201 yards, 1 TD; 1,716 all-purpose yards; 195 defensive points, 4.5 TFL, 7 PBU, 1 blocked kick

