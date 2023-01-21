 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Matt Nelson

Cody's Matt Nelson

Cody's Matt Nelson runs for yardage in the Broncs' game against Worland this past season at Spike Vannoy Field in Cody.

 Courtesy photo

FamilyParents: Brandi and Ty Nelson Grandparents: Dick and Jeanne Nelson; Ron Fowler

Favorite football momentAfter winning the state championship junior year, riding home on the bus and loading up on snacks with the boys.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?I have received offers from Montana Tech, Dakota State, Concordia and Cal Lutheran.

Plans after graduationI plan to attend college, but haven’t decided where yet.

Top pregame song“No Role Modelz” by J. Cole

Favorite childhood TV showLEGO Ninjago

Most influential person in your lifeMy dad. He has taught me all the values I have today. I have always looked up to him and will continue to do so throughout my life. I wouldn’t be who I am today without him.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/WR/CB/K

STATS

2022: 516 rushing yards, 8 TDs; 640 receiving yards, 9 TDs; 15 punt returns for 148 yards, 1 TD; 4 kick returns for 92 yards; 1,396 all-purpose yards; 29 tackles, 2 INT, 5 PBU, 1 defensive TD

Career: 628 rushing yards, 10 TDs; 725 receiving yards, 10 TDs; 25 punt returns for 282 yards, 1 TD; 11 kick returns for 187 yards; 1,826 all-purpose yards; 78 tackles, 6 INT, 17 PBU, 3 defensive TDs

