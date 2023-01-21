2022 Super 25: Matt Nelson

FamilyParents: Brandi and Ty Nelson Grandparents: Dick and Jeanne Nelson; Ron Fowler
Favorite football momentAfter winning the state championship junior year, riding home on the bus and loading up on snacks with the boys.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?I have received offers from Montana Tech, Dakota State, Concordia and Cal Lutheran.
Plans after graduationI plan to attend college, but haven’t decided where yet.
Top pregame song“No Role Modelz” by J. Cole
Favorite childhood TV showLEGO Ninjago
Most influential person in your lifeMy dad. He has taught me all the values I have today. I have always looked up to him and will continue to do so throughout my life. I wouldn’t be who I am today without him.