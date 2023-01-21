 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Pehton Truempler

Shoshoni's Pehton Truempler

 Courtesy photo

FamilyParents: Bridget and Tony Truempler

Grandparents: Ralph and Evelyn Truempler; Doug Wilkinson and Patricia Killinger

Favorite football momentHaving a second family for the past four years.

Have any colleges contacted

you for football?A few have.

Plans after graduationHopefully playing college football somewhere.

Top pregame song“Narco” by Blasterjaxx; Timmy Trumpet music

Favorite childhood TV showWonder Pets!

Most influential person in your lifeMy brothers. I watched everything they did when I was growing up and I always wanted to do what they did and more.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Positions: RB/LB

STATS

2022: 2,080 rushing yards, 30 TDs; 232 receiving yards, 1 TD; 2,559 all-purpose yards; 53 solo tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 blocked kicks

Career: 4,237 rushing yards, 60 TDs; 989 receiving yards, 5 TDs; 5,047 all-purpose yards; 136 solo tackles, 17.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 5 PBU, 1 INT, 1 FR, 4 blocked kicks

