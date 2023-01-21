 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Ryan Fornstrom

  • 0
Pine Bluffs' Ryan Fornstrom

Pine Bluffs' Ryan Fornstrom scores on a touchdown catch in the Hornets' game against Saratoga on Oct. 7, 2022 at Carlstrum Field in Pine Bluffs.

 Courtesy photo

FamilyParents: Mark and Susie Fornstrom

Grandparents: Robert Fornstrom; Tim and Mary Novotny; Jane and Steve Linn

Favorite football momentWinning (Class 1-A/9-man) state football.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?None.

Plans after graduationGo to school at the University of Wyoming or the University of Oklahoma.

Top pregame song“Run This Town” by Lil Wayne

Favorite childhood TV showTom and Jerry

Most influential person

in your lifeMy parents. They always made sure I got up to work out in the summer and they were always pushing me to be the best possible athlete and person I could be.

BASICS

Height: 5-11

Weight: 145

Class: Senior

Positions: WR/LB

STATS

2022: 50 receptions for 1,084 yards, 16 TDs; 123 tackles, 4 INT, 3 forced fumbles, 3 blocked kicks, 2 defensive TDs, 1 safety

Career: 100 receptions for 1,853 yards, 25 TDs; 264 tackles, 6 INT, 6 forced fumbles, 6 blocked kicks, 2 defensive TDs, 1 safety

