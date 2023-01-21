 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Stu Lerwick

  • 0
Stu Lerwick

Stu Lerwick

FamilyParents: Michael and Diane Lerwick

Grandparents: Jim and Linda Lerwick; Harley and Sharon Coleman

Favorite football momentWinning the (Class 1A/9-man) state championship.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.

Plans after graduationI plan to attend college for a business management degree.

Top pregame song“Enter Sandman” by Metallica

Favorite childhood TV showSpongeBob SquarePants

Most influential person in your lifeTravis Werner. He has pushed me to be the best athlete that I can be and has taught me to be a leader on and off the court.

BASICS

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/FS/P

STATS

2022: 2,226 passing yards, 32 TDs, 4 INT; 433 rushing yards; 117 defensive points, 37 tackles, 7 INT, 3 blocked kicks

Career: 6,498 passing yards, 80 TDs, 18 INT; 693 rushing yards; 189 defensive points, 77 tackles, 8 INT

Tags

