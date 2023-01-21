2022 Super 25: Stu Lerwick

FamilyParents: Michael and Diane Lerwick
Grandparents: Jim and Linda Lerwick; Harley and Sharon Coleman
Favorite football momentWinning the (Class 1A/9-man) state championship.
Have any colleges contacted you for football?No.
Plans after graduationI plan to attend college for a business management degree.
Top pregame song“Enter Sandman” by Metallica
Favorite childhood TV showSpongeBob SquarePants
Most influential person in your lifeTravis Werner. He has pushed me to be the best athlete that I can be and has taught me to be a leader on and off the court.