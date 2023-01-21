2022 Super 25: Taft McClure

FamilyParents: Brian and Sarah McClure Grandparents: Rober and Jane Dunford; David and Francess McClure

Favorite football momentThe locker room after W’s listening to music and celebrating with my boys.

Have any colleges contacted

you for football?No offers yet, but Wyoming, Idaho State and Montana Tech have all been in personal contact with me.

Plans after graduationServe a two-year-mission and then go to the University of Wyoming. Then attend law school and go from there.

Top pregame song“Run This Town (clean version)” by Kanye and Jay-Z

Favorite childhood TV showPhineas and Ferb

Most influential person in your lifeMy parents. They raised me to be the good productive person I am today and have supported me in everything I have done since day one and I am very grateful for them.