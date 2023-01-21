2022 Super 25: Wyatt Powell

FamilyParents: Diana and Cory Powell
Grandparents: Bruce and Carol Gallup; Wylie and Vickie Powell
Favorite football momentWinning in overtime in the semifinals versus Thunder Basin my junior year.
Have any colleges contacted
you for football?Black Hills State, Chadron State, Dickinson State, Western Colorado, Montana Tech, Dakota Wesleyan
Plans after graduationI plan to play college football and get a psychology degree. (Note: Wyatt has signed with Dakota Wesleyan.)
Top pregame song“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses
Favorite childhood TV showStar Wars
Most influential person in your lifeMy parents, because they always supported me in everything I’ve done and I’m super grateful for them. My grandparents have also been super supportive, especially my grandpa Bruce Gallup. He always pushed me to the next level and helped me in every way.