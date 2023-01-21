 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Super 25: Wyatt Powell

Wyatt Powell

FamilyParents: Diana and Cory Powell

Grandparents: Bruce and Carol Gallup; Wylie and Vickie Powell

Favorite football momentWinning in overtime in the semifinals versus Thunder Basin my junior year.

Have any colleges contacted

you for football?Black Hills State, Chadron State, Dickinson State, Western Colorado, Montana Tech, Dakota Wesleyan

Plans after graduationI plan to play college football and get a psychology degree. (Note: Wyatt has signed with Dakota Wesleyan.)

Top pregame song“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

Favorite childhood TV showStar Wars

Most influential person in your lifeMy parents, because they always supported me in everything I’ve done and I’m super grateful for them. My grandparents have also been super supportive, especially my grandpa Bruce Gallup. He always pushed me to the next level and helped me in every way.

BASICS

Height: 6-0

Weight: 214

Class: Senior

Positions: QB/LB

STATS

2022: 1,028 passing yards, 10 TDs; 1,413 rushing yards, 21 TDs; 2,437 all-purpose yards; 22 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 FR

Career: 1,942 rushing yards, 32 TDs; 1,220 passing yards, 11 TDs; 3,181 all-purpose yards; 83 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 saks, INT, 2 blocked field goals, defensive TD

