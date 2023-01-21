2022 Super 25: Zane Collins

Family Parents: Toby and Cathy Collins

Grandparents: Glynn and Shirley Collins; Rodney and Jane Rife

Favorite football momentWe had a great defensive line and I enjoyed every down we played together this year. They are a great group of guys and we had a lot of fun.

Have any colleges contacted you for football?I’ve had many smaller colleges contact me but I don’t have any scholarship offers yet.

Plans after graduationI would enjoy wrestling or playing football in college. I would like to get an education and have a family.

Top pregame song“Justice” by Genesis

Favorite childhood TV showAvatar the Last Airbender

Most influential

person in your lifeMy dad. He has encouraged me and pushed me to work hard and do my best in everything I do. He has instilled in me a love of football and wrestling. He has coached me and he has pumped me up. And he has watched all of my football games.