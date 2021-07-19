3,200 acre fire burns north of Gillette; extreme heat, fire risk hit part of the norther Rocky Mountains

Multiple agencies are fighting a wildland fire on Heald Road north of Gillette.

A spokesperson for the Campbell County Fire Department said the Dry Fork fire has burned around 3,200 acres and is 40% contained.

Though several structures were being threatened when the Campbell County Fire Department arrived on scene Saturday, none have been lost, the spokesperson said.

Due to hot and dry conditions with gusty winds, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Campbell County to last until Tuesday night.

Despite recent rainstorms, moderate to extreme drought conditions persist across the state. The current drought is the worst seen in Wyoming since 2013.

Extreme heat descended on parts of the northern Rocky Mountains on Monday. Record-setting temperatures were forecast for much of eastern Montana and portions of northern Wyoming.

Red flag warnings for high fire risk were issued across almost all of Montana and Idaho and portions of northeastern and western Wyoming. More than two dozen new fires broke out across the three states Sunday, further straining firefighing resources already stretched thin.