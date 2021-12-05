 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $110,000

A host of updates, a spacious layout and a convenient location make this an exciting opportunity that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. This 16x72ft trailer is set on its own lot and offers a 1,152sqft layout with a 12x56ft addition that is currently not heated but could easily benefit from a pellet stove. There are three good-size bedrooms and one bathroom along with a selection of recent updates including fresh paint, newer flooring and a newer roof for peace of mind. The main living space is open

