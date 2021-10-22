 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $340,000

Now, this is a True Charm! Why wait for new construction when you can have this beautiful newer (one-owner) home with many upgrades that feature 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, kitchen, and living room on the main floor for easy one-level living. The basement is ready for your drywall and has a finished bathroom. Bonus: 3 car heated/air-conditioned garage ready for you to park or set up shop! Call/Text Christine for a tour at 307-259-3309

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder
Wyoming News

12-year-old Powell farmer is youngest crop insurance holder

  • Updated

For the ambitious young farmer, agriculture is a way of life. “I was born into a farm family,” Thompson said. “They’ve told me I don’t have to choose agriculture, but I’ve always been interested in farming. I finally got to be a part of the farm more and more every year, and I kind of just merged into it.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News