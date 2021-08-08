3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $340,000

This home has an open floor plan 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths with an attached garage and the 30X40 - 1200 square foot shop that you have been waiting for. 16X10 front door and 12X10 rear door, 12 foot side walls and insulated on a 20,000 square foot lot. Beautiful trees in the front yard and plenty of room in the backyard to garden or park even more toys. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer. Call Sheila Delach with House Real Estate Group, LLC for your private tour at 307-377-9232.