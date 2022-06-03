3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $349,700

Welcome home to this fantastic ranch style home in Bar Nunn. This home is single level living done right with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room on the main level. Walk in the front door to an open living concept. The living room, dining area, and kitchen have hickory hardwood floors. The kitchen and breakfast bar have granite countertops. And the vaulted ceilings are a wonderful touch. The carpeted master suite contains a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with tile floors.