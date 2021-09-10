 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $365,000

Brand new "Absaroka" Model by Current Homes LLC. Buy now and pick your own colors, flooring, lights, and appliances! Three bedroom house from a quality builder. Separate master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath with soaker tub and tile. Additional 2nd full bath between two bedrooms. Full unfinished basement with rough in for additional bath. Three car garage, front sod and sprinklers. Estimate completion by mid to end of December.

