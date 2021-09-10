 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $365,000

Brand new house from a quality builder. Three bedrooms with separate Master suite. 5 piece master bath with soaker tub and tile, plus full 2nd bathroom. Bay window in dinning room. All appliances. Three car garage, full unfinished basement with bath rough in. Front lawn and sprinklers. Estimate completion mid to end October.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News