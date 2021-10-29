Lots of great features in this custom new construction home by Bighorn Builders! Don't miss out on this open floorplan with soaring vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, private master suite and more! This home as been upgraded with casement windows, beautiful 2-tone cabinets in the kitchen, granite countertops and a tile surround in the master shower. Estimated completion: November.
3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $378,000
