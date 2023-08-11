Welcome to this stunning property that exudes a brand-new feel and boasts an open floor plan all on one level. The beautifully designed kitchen, complete with granite countertops and a spacious walk-in pantry provides ample storage space for all your kitchen essentials. The primary bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, two closets, and vaulted ceilings. The two additional spacious bedrooms in this home share a Jack and Jill bathroom.