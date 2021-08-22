3 Bedroom Home in Bar Nunn - $384,900

Come see this amazing 2-Story home in Bar Nunn, Vista Hills! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is in pristine condition! Bonus Room as large as the garage is a perfect addition! Don't miss out on this gem as it will not last long! Massive upper bedrooms, master suite with fabulous sized walk-in closet and master bath. The home is situated on a corner lot, tons of parking, RV parking and no neighbors behind. Call Janet Reinhart today at 307-262-0361.